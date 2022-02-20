Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 40.8% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Scrypta has a market cap of $101,840.94 and approximately $33.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,397,826 coins and its circulating supply is 20,397,826 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

