Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30. 1,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 279,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

