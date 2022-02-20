SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock worth $83,961,601. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

