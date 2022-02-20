SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 70,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.51. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.