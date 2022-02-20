Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $109.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of STX stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

