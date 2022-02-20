Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $72.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

