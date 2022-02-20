SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.83% of SecureWorks worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $135,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

