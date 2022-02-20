Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,220. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

