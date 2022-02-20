Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
NYSE SEM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
