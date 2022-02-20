Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE SEM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

