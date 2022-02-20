Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.50. Sema4 shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,487 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $264,521 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.