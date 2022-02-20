Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,661. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

