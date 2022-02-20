Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,070.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $61,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

