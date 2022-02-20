Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.95 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

