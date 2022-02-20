Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $288,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

