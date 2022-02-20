Shield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $322,352.39 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $322,352.39 and approximately $3,121.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.