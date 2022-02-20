ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $198.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

