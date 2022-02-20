Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,350.41. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

