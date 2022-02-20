Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.
NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,350.41. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
