Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $882.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $978.00 to $882.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $640.42 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,350.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

