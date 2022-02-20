Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $960.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $10,262,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $11,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

