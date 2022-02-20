Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.