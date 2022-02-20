Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON:NWG opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.36. The company has a market cap of £26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 178.30 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.