Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreases By 17.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

