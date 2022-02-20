Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 28.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,936,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 9,321,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.