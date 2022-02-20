Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Grows By 28.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 380.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 603,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.65. Eargo has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

