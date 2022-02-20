Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Rises By 30.0%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 433,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FSS opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.