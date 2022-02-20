Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Expands By 30.8%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of FGM opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

