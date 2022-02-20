Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Increases By 27.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Genasys stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

