Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Decreases By 17.0%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of MCESF opened at $3.07 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.