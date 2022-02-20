Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Decreases By 17.0%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of MCESF opened at $3.07 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
