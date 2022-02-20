Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Drops By 15.4%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.51. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
