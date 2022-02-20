Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Drops By 15.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 314,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth $120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NISN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

