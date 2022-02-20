Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Grows By 30.5%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

