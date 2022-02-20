Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rises By 27.9%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PLPC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preformed Line Products (PLPC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.