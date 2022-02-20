Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rises By 27.9%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLPC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 22,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

