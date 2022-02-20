Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

