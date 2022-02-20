Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. 211,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

