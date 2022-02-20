Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany Sells 986 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.16 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

