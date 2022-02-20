SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.