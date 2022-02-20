SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,444 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1,861.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $115.52 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

