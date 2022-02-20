SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.04 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

