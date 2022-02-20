SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $315.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.24.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

