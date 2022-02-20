SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,595,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.