SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,116,000.

Shares of WINVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

