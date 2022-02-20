Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 117,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,071 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

