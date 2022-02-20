SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $328.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,056,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

