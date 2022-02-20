Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

