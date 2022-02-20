SOTA Finance Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $198,365.53 and $57.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

