Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.