SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

