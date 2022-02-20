SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Retirement Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

