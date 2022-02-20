SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

