SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Increased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

XME opened at $49.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

